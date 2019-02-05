EASTON, Pa. (AP) - Authorities in Pennsylvania are accusing a New Jersey sheriff’s deputy of having sex with a 17-year-old Pennsylvania girl and posting the video online.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says 33-year-old Joshua Padilla was arrested Friday and faces extradition to Northampton County to face felony charges including unlawful contact with a minor, obscene materials and sexual abuse of children.

State police in the commonwealth say they received a tip that Padilla had sexual contact with the girl in 2018. Authorities say they arrested Padilla as part of a sting in which an agent posed as a 14-year-old girl.

Middlesex County, New Jersey Sheriff Mildred Scott says Padilla has been suspended without pay. Court documents don’t list an attorney for Padilla; a listed phone number for him couldn’t be found Tuesday.





