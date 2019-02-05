Stacey Abrams plans to use her response to President Trump’s State of the Union address to cast the commander-and-chief and GOP leaders on Capitol Hill as out of touch with the day-to-day struggles of middle-class Americans.

According to speech excerpts, Ms. Abrams will ding Mr. Trump for steering the nation into a government shutdown that left federal workers in limbo.

“Making their livelihoods a pawn for political games is a disgrace,” Ms. Abrams will say. “The shutdown was a stunt engineered by the President of the United States, one that defied every tenet of fairness and abandoned not just our people — but our values.”

Ms. Abrams planned to touch on many of the same issues that she campaigned on in her quest last year to become the nation’s first black female governor, which, although unsuccessful, elevated her political profile and left liberal activists clamoring for more.

Ms. Abrams will stress the need for people to protect voting rights and for leaders in Washington to come together to address the challenges facing working-class Americans.

“In Georgia and around the country, people are striving for a middle class where a salary truly equals economic security,” she will say. “But instead, families’ hopes are being crushed by Republican leadership that ignores real life or just doesn’t understand it.”





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.