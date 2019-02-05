NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A man wants to withdraw a guilty plea to federal firearm and drug charges related to the 2016 shooting of a Louisiana law officer.

Lawyers for Jarvis Hardy say recent changes in federal sentencing laws prompted their motion to withdraw the plea entered last August.

In his plea deal, Hardy pleaded guilty to serious charges. But an attempted murder charge in the shooting of federal task force member Stephen Arnold was dropped, along with a drug-related firearms charge. Hardy’s motion says he accepted the deal and a likely 35-year sentence because it appeared he faced a minimum 45-year sentence if convicted as charged.

But they say the Federal First Step Act made clear that, because he had no prior convictions, he would not face a 45-year minimum sentence.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.