KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - The Latest on the sentencing of a man who shot six strangers to death in Kalamazoo, Michigan (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

A southwestern Michigan man who fatally shot six strangers in between picking up passengers for Uber has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole.

Jason Dalton was sentenced Tuesday in Kalamazoo County court. He pleaded guilty to murder last month, just as jury selection in his trial was about to begin.

The 48-year-old Dalton admitted shooting eight people in three locations in the Kalamazoo area in February 2016. Four women, a man and a 17-year-old boy were killed. Two others were injured.

After Dalton’s arrest , police quoted him as saying a “devil figure” on Uber’s app was controlling him on the day of the shootings.

___

22:40 p.m.

A Michigan man who pleaded guilty last month to killing six strangers between picking up rides for Uber is set to be sentenced to life in prison with no chance for parole.

Jason Dalton is scheduled to receive the mandatory sentence Tuesday in Kalamazoo County. The surprise guilty plea as lawyers and a judge planned for jury selection came Jan. 7 - nearly three years after he shot eight people at three locations.

Four women, a man and a 17-year-old boy were killed.

Dalton told a judge last month that he wanted to plead guilty “for quite a while.” Defense attorney Eusebio Solis said he advised Dalton against it but added his 48-year-old client wanted to spare the victims’ families more grief.

Police quoted Dalton as saying a “devil figure” on Uber’s app controlled him.





