FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say a state trooper and a resident of a home were killed in a shootout as police served a drug investigation search warrant.

Virginia State Police said in a statement Tuesday that as a tactical team entered a Farmville home Monday night, a resident began shooting at them and two team members returned fire, killing him.

Police say Trooper Lucas Dowell, a tactical team member, was shot and died at a hospital. Police identified the resident killed as 44-year-old Corey Johnson. He was the only person inside his home at the time.

Police say no other troopers were injured and the two who fired are on administrative leave. Police haven’t released Johnson’s race or the names or races of the troopers who fired.





