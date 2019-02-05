PITTSBURGH (AP) - A Holocaust survivor who escaped the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting and a police officer who was wounded responding to the massacre will be among the guests sitting with first lady Melania Trump at the State of the Union address.

Judah Samet was late for services at the Tree of Life of Life synagogue on Oct. 27. The 80-year-old, who survived the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, was just pulling into a handicapped spot when a man told him there was gunfire inside.

He witnessed an officer exchange fire with accused shooter Robert Bowers.

Timothy Matson, a Pittsburgh police officer and SWAT team member, was shot multiple times while responding to the massacre. Eleven people were killed.

The two are among 13 guests selected to sit with the first lady.

Guests typically serve to highlight administration policies.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.