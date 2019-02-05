Federal prosecutors in New York requested interviews with senior executives at the Trump Organization as part of the latest criminal investigation opened by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan, according to a report Tuesday.

The interview requests were made in recent weeks, but it is not clear what investigators intend to ask or which topics they are interested in, CNN said.

New York prosecutors have been looking into potential campaign finance violations related to hush money payments to two women who say they had affairs with President Trump. The Trump Organization allegedly reimbursed the president’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, for the payments. Cohen pleaded guilty in August to campaign finance charges.

Prosecutors also have subpoenaed the Trump inaugural committee for records related to vendor contracts and donations. It is not clear if the interviews are related to either probe.

The report said that at least two former Trump campaign officials have been questioned about the campaign’s connection to the president’s business. One official was asked how the Trump Organization was structured and which accounts were used to pay campaign staffers and other bills.





