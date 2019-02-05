By - Associated Press - Tuesday, February 5, 2019

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Tucson say they’re investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide at an apartment complex on the city’s east side.

They say the bodies of a man and woman were discovered during a welfare check Tuesday.

Police say it appears the victim died from gunshot wounds.

No other information was immediately released.


Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide