TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Tucson say they’re investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide at an apartment complex on the city’s east side.
They say the bodies of a man and woman were discovered during a welfare check Tuesday.
Police say it appears the victim died from gunshot wounds.
No other information was immediately released.
