LONDON (AP) - British Security Minister Ben Wallace has told journalists that the government believes British hostage John Cantlie is alive.

Wallace made the comments to journalists Tuesday. He did not say what intelligence supported the belief that the photojournalist, captured in northwestern Syria in November 2012, is still alive.

He did say officials believe Cantlie is being held by Islamic State operatives.

Cantlie was kidnapped by the Islamic State group along with American journalist James Foley, who was eventually beheaded by the extremists.

Cantlie has worked for several publications, including The Sunday Times, The Sun and The Sunday Telegraph.

Wallace said the British government’s policy is not to pay ransoms for hostages.





