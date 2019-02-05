DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A suburban Philadelphia woman has been convicted of most charges in a multi-million-dollar insurance fraud case following fires at her Bucks County property.

Jurors in Bucks County deliberated for 4½ hours before convicting 71-year-old Claire Risoldi on six of nine counts including theft by deception and insurance fraud.

The case related to insurance claims following a 2013 fire at her Buckingham estate, known as Clairemont. She was acquitted of receiving stolen property related to claims from earlier fires or burglary reports.

Risoldi has maintained her innocence since her 2015 indictment and alleges that $10 million in jewelry was gone following the last fire.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.