SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A Sioux Falls man convicted of assaulting his girlfriend and repeatedly violating no-contact orders has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Twenty-eight-year-old Demarcus Terrell Bethany was convicted by a Minnehaha County jury in December on 24 charges, including aggravated assault, simple assault, contributing to abuse of a child and 13 protection order violations.

The victim, in a statement, told Bethany his actions during their relationship caused her anger, pain, countless tears and shame. She says she continued with the case because she wanted to stand up for herself and other victims.

The Argus Leader says a judge Tuesday suspended another 23 years in prison, unless Bethany violates terms of his probation.

