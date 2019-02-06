GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Sheriff’s deputies in North Carolina have arrested a mother and stepfather after they say a teenage girl was found naked on a highway.

WNCT in Greenville reports the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Ryan H. Montague and 40-year-old Tehran R. Richard of Seven Springs are charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury.

A statement from the sheriff’s office said a 911 caller reported finding the girl Monday on N.C. Highway 55 near Seven Springs. Authorities said the girl told deputies she’d been kidnapped. Investigators determined she hadn’t been, but that there had been assault and abuse. She was medically evaluated, then placed with a relative for safety.

Montague and Richard were arrested Tuesday with bail set at $5,000. It’s not known if they have attorneys.

