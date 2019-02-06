DENVER (AP) - Authorities say a woman in a stolen car was fleeing a Colorado deputy when she T-boned another vehicle, killing two people in suburban Denver.

The Denver Post reports the woman, who authorities have not named, reached speeds of up to 100 mph (161 kph) before the early Wednesday crash in Littleton.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jose Uribe says the woman was arrested and remains in custody.

Authorities have not released the identities of the two people killed.

The Douglas County deputy had tried to pull over the speeding suspect, who was driving a car stolen out of Aurora.

Authorities also tried to stop a second suspect, who was driving a car stolen out of Castle Pines. The second person has not been apprehended.

___

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.