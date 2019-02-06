PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Rhode Island State Police have arrested four brothers they say were selling fentanyl.

Police say 29-year-old Luis Alberto Molina; 28-year-old Luis Enrique Molina; 23-year-old Luis Armando Molina; and 21-year-old Luis Miguel Molina, were arrested Tuesday. All face a variety of charges for their alleged roles in a criminal narcotics conspiracy.

Police executing search warrants at two Providence addresses where the brothers live say they found 90 grams of fentanyl, drug packaging materials, a handgun with ammunition, and nearly $300,000 cash.

The brothers were all held without bail after an initial court appearance Tuesday.

David Cooper, an attorney for three of the brothers, was in court and could not immediately respond to a message left at his office Wednesday. Online court records do not list an attorney for Luis Miguel Molina.





