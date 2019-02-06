HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - Five former volunteer fighters in West Virginia have been charged with arson following a two-year investigation by the state fire marshal’s office.

The office says in a news release that the former Cabell County firefighters were charged Tuesday.

The statement says 21-year-old Ian Hockenberry, 29-year-old Travis Bailey and 20-year-old Brett Ray are charged with first-degree arson stemming from fires in abandoned residential structures in the Barboursville area.

It says 19-year-old Charles Peoples and 20-year-old Glenn Harman are charged with second-degree arson in a fire in the Lesage area. The Huntington Herald-Dispatch reports the five worked at the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department.

The five were terminated before charges were filed. They were arraigned in Cabell County magistrate court and released on bond.

It wasn’t immediately known whether the five have attorneys.





