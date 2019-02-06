NEW YORK (AP) - New York City prosecutors say an alleged MS-13 gang member accused of killing a man on a subway platform claims he picked up a gun while breaking up a fight and that his mind “went black” after a shot fired.

Ramiro Gutierrez was arraigned Tuesday on murder and other charges stemming from Sunday’s killing at a 7-train station in Queens.

In his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, President Donald Trump mentioned the incident as an example of MS-13-linked violence.

Police say the dead man, 20-year-old Abel Mosso, belonged to a rival gang.

The 26-year-old Gutierrez faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

He was out on bail after pleading not guilty in connection with a December plot to steal $80,000 from a Queens home.





