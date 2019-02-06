MCMMINNVILLE, Ore. (AP) - Authorities in Oregon say a professional photographer has been indicted on more than 30 charges, including rape, after he allegedly brought young women and girls to a rural property and drugged and assaulted them.

At a news conference Wednesday Yamhill District Attorney Brad Berry said local police and the FBI are looking for other women who may have been victimized by 52-year-old Robert A. Koester, who is in custody in California. Koester was already facing similar charges in San Diego County involving four teenage girls.

In Oregon, a grand jury indicted Koester on 32 counts related to four victims - one a minor and three young adults. The charges include first-degree rape.

Berry said multiple images had been recovered from Koester’s property and that he would bring women and young girls from other states to Oregon.





