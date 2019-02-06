NEW YORK (AP) - A 53-year-old Broadway choreographer and dance instructor is being accused of inappropriately touching a minor during dance lessons.

Police say David Marquez was arrested Wednesday on charges of forcible touching and sex abuse.

He’s accused of touching over the clothing of the 16-year-old victim who was lying on a couch while visiting Marquez’s Manhattan apartment for dance lessons in August 2017. Police say the victim reported the alleged incident to police seven months later.

Marquez didn’t comment to reporters as he was led from the police station.

Information on his lawyer wasn’t immediately available.





