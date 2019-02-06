LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Southern California man has been convicted of killing a woman who witnessed a shooting and whose children were later kidnapped and abandoned at a New Mexico motel.

Prosecutors say 31-year-old Alex Valdez of Lebec was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder. He faces life in prison without chance of parole.

Prosecutors say Valdez and another man killed Kimberly Harvill in 2016 because she’d witnessed a shooting involving them in Fresno days earlier. Her body was found in a remote area of Lebec, north of Los Angeles.

The victim’s children, ages 2, 3 and 5, were later kidnapped and abandoned.

Last month, Joshua Robertson was sentenced to life in prison for the killing and kidnappings.

Harvill’s half-sister, Brittney Humphrey, is serving a 13-year sentence for her role in the kidnappings.





