NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) - A caretaker in Newport News, Virginia, has admitted to stealing credit cards from her client’s spouse and using them to pay for personal purchases including car services, hotel stays and clothing.

News outlets report 47-year-old Sandra Payne pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated identity theft. The Eastern District of Virginia’s U.S. Attorney’s Office says Payne charged more than $21,000 to the credit cards from 2017 through 2018.

Payne was initially charged in December with multiple counts of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, but pleaded guilty to the single identity theft charge as part of a deal. She faces up to two years in prison when sentenced in May.





