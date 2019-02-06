HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania casino has been fined more than $250,000 after a customer was served eight drinks in less two hours and killed a jogger while driving home.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board approved the fine against Mount Airy Casino Resort on Wednesday. The casino’s attorney declined to address the board.

The driver, 53-year-old Marc Graves, hit and killed 55-year-old dentist Lorraine Hamel less than 15 minutes after leaving the casino in February 2018. Graves pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 3 to 6 years in prison.

A consent agreement says a server gave Graves five beers and three shots of liquor while he played poker.

The casino had promised to install a system that would track the number of alcoholic drinks given to each patron by July 2017, but failed to do so.





