CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Chandler say a man has been arrested in a fraud and forgery case.

They say 29-year-old Austin Holmberg has been booked into a Phoenix jail on suspicion of fraudulent schemes, intent to defraud and possession of an instrument and scanning device to forge credit cards.

Police were called by San Marcos Hotel management about a man who was refusing to leave at his checkout time.

They say Holmberg initially gave a fake name and birth date and officers checked out his rental car.

Police say printing devices, laptop computers and a ledger containing other people’s identities were found inside the vehicle along with blank hotel card stock used for re-encoding credit cards and 19 different IDs.

It was unclear Wednesday if Holmberg has a lawyer yet.





