POLK CITY, Iowa (AP) - A city administrator in central Iowa has been accused of domestic abuse.

Polk County court records say 65-year-old Gary Mahannah is charged with domestic abuse assault, first offense. The records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him. Mahannah is scheduled for a pretrial conference on March 5.

Mahannah is city administrator for Polk City. A criminal complaint says an officer was sent around 5:45 a.m. Monday to Mahannah’s Polk City home. The officer says in the complaint that Mahannah acknowledged slapping his wife twice during a physical confrontation in their garage after they argued about destruction of something his children had given him.

The officer also says Mahannah’s wife was upset, crying and appeared intoxicated.





