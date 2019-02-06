DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa man has pleaded guilty to animal neglect and abandonment after being accused of throwing a 2-year-old Chihuahua named Oscar into a trash bin.

The Des Moines Register reports 35-year-old Derrick Peterson pleaded guilty Jan. 23 and was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with 55 days suspended and credit given for two days of time served. During 12 months of probation, Peterson can’t own any animals and must complete an animal welfare course.

Peterson was arrested after a passerby found the dog Nov. 2 in the trash bin in Des Moines’ River Bend neighborhood. The dog apparently was in a kennel but managed to climb out and scramble up a trash pile. It had no food or water and was in poor health.

An Animal Rescue League officer has been caring for the dog.

