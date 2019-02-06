ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - An orthopedic surgeon and skilled nursing facility have agreed to pay $1.5 million to the federal government following allegations of kickback scheme involving Medicare and TRICARE patients.

The Orlando Sentinel reports Dr. Kenneth Krumins agreed to pay $500,000 for his part in the scheme, while Conway Lakes Health & Rehabilitation Center and its management company Clear Choice Health will pay $1 million.

The Justice Department says Krumins was paid under a sham “medical director” agreement for his role in referring patients who needed rehab services to Conway Lakes. The agreement violates the Anti-Kickback Statute.

Special Agent Shimon R. Richardson in charge of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Inspector General says such an arrangement “corrupts physician decision making” undermines public trust in health care.





