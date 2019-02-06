COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A University of Missouri student has been charged with providing the pain medication Percocet to a classmate from Illinois who died in his dorm room.

Nineteen-year-old Carson Latimer was charged Monday with a felony count of delivery of a controlled substance. His attorney didn’t immediately return a phone message.

University police say Latimer sold Percocet to 19-year-old Boston Perry, of the St. Louis suburb of Bethalto, on Jan. 21. Perry was found unresponsive the next afternoon in his room at the Mark Twain Residence Hall. Emergency medical services were unable to revive him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Charging documents say a Percocet pill found in Latimer’s room had the same imprint as the pills found near Perry’s body. Perry’s toxicology report has not yet been returned.





