By - Associated Press - Wednesday, February 6, 2019

AMSTERDAM (AP) - Dutch police say they have shot and killed an armed person on a street next to the country’s central bank.

Amsterdam police said in a tweet that the suspect was shot Wednesday night when he approached officers with the gun. One passer-by was wounded in the incident.

Part of the street was cordoned off for the investigation into the killing.

No further details were immediately available.


