PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) - A former Alabama police officer convicted of theft and burglary is now accused of stealing from a Millbrook Walmart.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports the Monday arrest of 48-year-old John Wayne McDaniel may impact his current 3-year sentence of community corrections, which is similar to enhanced probation.

He pleaded guilty in 2017 to impersonating a police officer and theft in one case, and burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary in another. His full sentence for those offenses would be 10 years in prison on each charge, to be served concurrently.

The former Prattville police lieutenant resigned in 2013 before he was arrested. He and former U.S. Marine and police Lt. Leon Todd Townson also were charged with breaking into a home in 2015. Townson was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Information from: Montgomery Advertiser, http://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com





