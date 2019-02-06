PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A former Republican state senator from Rhode Island has pleaded no contest to charges that he took nude photos of his ex-girlfriend without her knowledge.

Nicholas Kettle pleaded no contest Wednesday to two counts of video voyeurism, while the remaining eight counts were dismissed. He received a three-year suspended sentence.

The plea was entered during Kettle’s trial on the charges. He apologized to his ex-girlfriend, her family and his family.

Kettle resigned last year amid charges he extorted sex from a male teenage Senate page in 2011. Those charges remain pending against Kettle in Providence County Superior Court. He has denied the charges.

He was charged with video voyeurism for allegedly taking the photos and sharing them with a friend. The friend testified Tuesday in exchange for immunity.





