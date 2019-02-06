The Trump administration vowed Wednesday to commit “significant resources” to President Trump’s push to eradicate HIV transmission in America — a bipartisan rallying cry in his State of the Union Address.

Mr. Trump offered few details in his speech, and HHS officials said they cannot put a price tag on the effort until the White House submits its 2020 budget blueprint.

However, officials said they’ll propose funding increases for the campaign, which will target at-risk populations and expand the use of preventative drugs to try and reduce transmission by 75 percent within five years and 90 percent within a decade.

The campaign will focus on 48 counties where the virus is spreading readily, plus D.C. and San Juan, Puerto Rico. It will also target seven states where rural transmission is prevalent: Oklahoma, Missouri, Kentucky, Arkansas, Alabama, South Carolina and Mississippi.

“There will be significant new resources to support the effort you just heard outlined,” said Adm. Brett Giroir, an assistant secretary at the Health and Human Services Department.

Mr. Trump’s plan to tackle HIV/AIDS was an applause line during Tuesday night’s speech. It mirrored his push for bipartisan unity, and it served to smooth the edges of more divisive parts of his speech on topics, including his demand for border wall funding.

Officials say there have been significant strides against HIV/AIDS since the height of the epidemic in the 1980s and 1990s, though progress has plateaued. Roughly 40,000 Americans are newly infected each year.

Mr. Trump says “scientific breakthroughs” can help the U.S. make strides.

“My budget will ask Democrats and Republicans to make the needed commitment to eliminate the HIV epidemic in the United States within 10 years,” he said. “Together, we will defeat AIDS in America.”

HHS officials said the plan will follow a set of core principles, including the swift diagnosis of new cases and rapid treatment.

Officials pledged to expand the reach of drugs, known as antiretroviral therapy (ART), that reduce the viral load in infected persons to undetectable levels, allowing patients to live longer and avoid sexually transmitting the disease.

Also, the administration plans to expand access to “PrEP” drugs that can help at-risk persons — such as men who have sex with other men — avoid infection. It said 1 million Americans could benefit from the drug, yet only 10 percent are using it right now.

“It’s an astounding and shocking figure that so few are getting indicated medication,” Dr. Giroir said.

Fighting HIV/AIDS is a bipartisan goal, yet top Democrats reacted coolly to Mr. Trump’s plan, saying his past budgets and policy measures made them skeptical of his new goal.

“The president’s call for ending HIV transmission in America is interesting, but if he is serious about ending the HIV/AIDS crisis, he must end his assault on health care and the dignity of the LGBTQ community,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said there will be a serious effort to reach all populations and fight stigma around the disease, particularly among the transgender population and those who may be infected through intravenous drug use.

“Stigma is the enemy of public health,” Dr. Redfield said.

HHS officials said the across-the-government coordination of the new effort sets it apart from past campaigns.

“This is the first time we’ve had a multi-agency approach,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of infectious diseases research for the National Institute of Health.





