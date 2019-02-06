FLINT, Mich. (AP) - A judge says it will likely take weeks for him to decide whether Michigan’s former health director will continue to face involuntary manslaughter charges arising from the Flint water crisis.

The issue for Genesee County Judge Joseph Farah is whether to overturn a ruling last summer by a judge in a lower court. Nick Lyon has been ordered to trial in the death of two men who had Legionnaires’ disease. He’s accused of failing to timely tell the public in 2015 about an outbreak that has been linked to bacteria in Flint’s lead-tainted water.

Farah said Wednesday that he wants to get an opinion released within 90 days. He praised lawyers on both sides for “wonderful” arguments in an extraordinary case.

Attorney John Bursch says Lyon had no legal duty under Michigan law and can’t be charged with manslaughter.





