PORTALES, N.M. (AP) - Two New Mexico daycare workers could spend up to 36 years in prison after leaving two toddlers in a hot car.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports a jury on Tuesday found the mother-daughter pair of Mary and Sandi Taylor guilty of abuse of a child (results in death) and abuse of a child (results in great bodily harm).

Defense Attorney Tye Harmon says his clients, who operated Taylor’s Tots daycare, were “extremely disappointed” and intend to appeal the verdict.

Prosecutors say the Taylors left Maliyah Jones and Aubriauna Loya, both under the age of 2, in a vehicle in July 2017 for more than two hours with no air conditioning.

Maliyah was dead on arrival at the Portales hospital. Aubriauna survived, but was seriously injured.

Sentencing is scheduled to take place within 30 days.

