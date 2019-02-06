Like many a Washington figure in the past day, Kayleigh McEnany posted to Instagram a picture of Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s Texas Bar application, in which she falsely claims to be an American Indian.

No, no, said Instagram, which deleted the post as some combination of “harassing,” “bullying,” or “blackmailing.”

Ms. McEnany, the national spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee, expressed shock Tuesday at the deletion.

“I have been warned by @instagram and cannot operate my account because I posted an image of Elizabeth Warren’s Bar of Texas registration form via @washingtonpost. I’m warned that I am ‘harassing,’ ‘bullying,’ and ‘blackmailing’ her,” Ms. McEnany wrote on Twitter.

(See below!) pic.twitter.com/uMMlmCbxjz — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) February 6, 2019

She posted a photo of the note she got from Instagram, in which the social-media leviathan listed three bulleted guidelines, at least one of which the photo apparently violated.

“We remove content that targets private individuals to degrade or shame them. We remove content with personal information shared to harass or blackmail people. We have a zero tolerance policy to posts or threats to post intimate images of others,” Instagram explained.

Ms. Warren is not a private individual; the card had some personal information, but all of it either outdated or public record; and there was nothing intimate about the photo.

Images of Ms. Warren’s bar card were posted by the Washington Post, which broke the story, on Monday night and since have been spread all over social media by other news outlets and political commentators.





