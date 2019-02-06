REXFORD, Kan. (AP) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the deaths of a Kansas father and son were a murder-suicide.

Rawlins County emergency responders found the bodies of 74-year-old Gary Withers and 41-year-old Daniel Withers Feb. 1 on a farm in northwest Kansas.

The KBI said in a news release Wednesday that preliminary autopsies revealed the elder Withers was killed by a gunshot wound and his death was a homicide.

The autopsy findings indicated Daniel Withers died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The KBI says evidence suggests that Danny Withers shot his father, Gary Withers, and then shot himself.

The investigation is continuing.





