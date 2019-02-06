LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Police in Georgia say a man accused in an alleged Super Bowl ticket scam has been arrested in California.

Gwinnett County police said in a news release Wednesday that at least six people reported that 48-year-old Ketan Shah offered to sell them Super Bowl tickets, and one said he paid $500,000 dollars for his company to host a Super Bowl event at an arena. Shah then disappeared.

He was arrested in Riverside County, California, after a casino worker recognized him from news coverage of the alleged scam and called police.

Shah faces a felony theft charge, but police say the investigation continues and more charges will be added.

Shah was being held in California until he can be brought back to Georgia. It wasn’t clear whether he had a lawyer.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.