WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania man earlier accused of leaving three young children in a running vehicle with a gun now faces charges that he gave one of the youngsters crystal methamphetamine.
Chester County prosecutors say 43-year-old Harold Nuse of Honey Brook is charged with child endangerment, drug delivery and other offenses.
State police said they spotted a pickup truck left running for more than an hour in a Walmart parking lot in West Sadsbury Township early on the day before Christmas. Police said three boys aged 6 to 11 were sleeping in the back and a .9 mm pistol was on the center console.
State police now allege that one boy told detectives that Nuse fed him crystal meth.
A public defender representing Nuse didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment Wednesday.
