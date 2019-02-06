WAVELAND, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi man stands accused of sexually abusing two girls from South Carolina and four other girls in Ohio, and police are concerned there may be more victims in nine other states.

The Sun Herald of Biloxi reports 74-year-old Harry Trest was arrested Monday. Waveland police Investigator Jamie Nelson says the two South Carolina girls were abused when they visited family in Mississippi.

Nelson says authorities were told Trest also sexually abused girls aged 5 to 13 in Ohio. He said Ohio authorities chose not to file charges, but may do so now considering the new allegations.

It’s unclear if Trest has a lawyer. He has also lived in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, and Virginia.





