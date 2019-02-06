ARMA, Kan. (AP) - A 32-year-old Kansas man is charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his wife and an attack on her grandmother.

Crawford County authorities say 84-year-old Dorma Lemaster reported Monday that her granddaughter, 34-year-old Brandy Delmarco, was being assaulted at a home near Arma. A sheriff’s deputy found the two women seriously injured.

Capt. Danny Smith said the granddaughter’s husband, Jeremy Delmarco, resisted arrest and struggled with the deputy despite being shot several times with a stun gun.

After a second deputy arrived, Delmarco was arrested and a dog that attacked a deputy was shot to death.

The Joplin Globe reports Brandy Delmarco died. Her grandmother underwent surgery and is expected to survive. One deputy was treated for minor injuries.

Jeremy Delmarco is jailed in Crawford County on $100,000 bond.

