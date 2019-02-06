KEOKUK, Iowa (AP) - A Fort Madison man has been charged with murder in the death of a woman who was stabbed in downtown Keokuk.

The Hawk Eye newspaper reports police were called to a stabbing Tuesday morning and found 27-year-old Calove Sackman on a downtown sidewalk. Sackman, of Keokuk, had multiple stab wounds to her torso and died later at a hospital.

Police say she identified her assailant to a witness, and early Wednesday a Lee County deputy arrested 24-year-old Adam Golden McCain, of Fort Madison. The deputy charged McCain with traffic infractions, and he then was turned over to Keokuk police, who charged him with first-degree murder.

Sackman and McCain had previously been in a long-term relationship.

Online court records don’t indicate if McCain has a lawyer who could answer questions about his arrest.

___

Information from: The Hawk Eye, http://www.thehawkeye.com





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.