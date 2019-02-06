HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi man has been convicted of shooting and killing a man at a convenience store nearly three years ago.

The Hattiesburg American reported a jury in Hattiesburg deliberated for three hours before finding 26-year-old Andre Baker guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old Madison Sims.

Judge Mark Weathers sentenced Baker to life in prison.

Baker apologized to Sims’ family after he was sentenced.

Baker’s attorneys did not contest whether Baker shot Sims on May 30, 2016. He died three days later at a hospital. They asked the jury to consider second-degree murder or manslaughter.

Prosecutors said Baker intended to shoot Sims after the two men argued in the convenience store, so the act was premeditated.

