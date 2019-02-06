WILKES=BARRE, Pa. (AP) - A man has been sentenced to 13 to 26 years in what Pennsylvania prosecutors alleged was a child predator ring that featured parties at which people dressed in animal costumes.

Thirty-seven-year-old Craig Knox previously pleaded guilty to rape of a child and sexual exploitation of children.

Knox, an ex-Pittston relative living in Virginia, and others were charged with assaults on a 9-year-old boy that prosecutors allege were committed in Pennsylvania starting in 2009. Four other defendants were sentenced earlier, one to a 30-year federal child sex trafficking term.

According to court records, the boy told investigators he was forced to dress up as Kellogg cereal mascot “Tony the Tiger” at fetish parties in the Philadelphia suburbs where some of the attacks occurred.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.