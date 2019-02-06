ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to 4 ½ years in prison for severely beating a friend he thought was having an affair with his girlfriend.

The Sun Chronicle reports that 34-year-old Edras Herrera was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to assault charges.

Authorities say the Norton man beat 46-year-old Cesar Lopez unconscious in Attleboro in November 2017 after finding out about the alleged affair.

Lopez was beaten so badly that police initially thought he had been hit by a car. He suffered multiple broken bones, teeth, and cuts to his hands and spent five says in the hospital.

Herrera also pleaded guilty to hitting his girlfriend and forcing her into his car before confronting Lopez.

Prosecutors say Herrera, who is from Guatemala, may be deported due to his conviction.





