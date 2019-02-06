WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) - Police say the state medical examiner’s initial report indicates the death of a woman whose body was found near Salvation Army donation bins in Massachusetts does not appear to be a homicide.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that police said Tuesday the woman’s official cause and manner of death remain pending. She was found Jan. 7 outside the Salvation Army in Worcester.

Police have not released the woman’s name but Axel Hernandez tells the newspaper the woman was his wife.

Hernandez, who is currently jailed in Northampton, says he is angry at the situation and claims his wife was murdered despite police telling him no foul play was involved.

The Worcester district attorney’s office has declined to comment.

An investigation is ongoing.

