NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Police Department says an autopsy will be conducted to determine what caused the death of a woman whose body was found in New Jersey.
The NYPD says 65-year-old Paula Chin was reported missing on Monday and her body was found on Tuesday in Morristown, New Jersey.
Police say three people, including Chin’s son, 22-year-old Jared Eng of Manhattan, have been arrested on a charge of concealing a corpse.
Eng was awaiting arraignment on Wednesday along with 18-year-old Jennifer Lopez of Manhattan and 21-year-old Caitlyn O’Rourke of Patterson, New York.
There was no immediate information on attorneys who could comment on the defendants’ behalf.
