BATESVILLE, Miss. (AP) - A man has been accused of abducting his estranged, pregnant wife in Mississippi.
News outlets report 31-year-old Zachary Miller was arrested Tuesday in Arkansas. Authorities say the woman is safe, but learned in the hospital that she had a miscarriage.
The Panola County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi says Miller kidnapped and pistol-whipped the woman at her home in the Longtown area. Sheriff’s investigator Tyler Mills tells WREG-TV that the woman’s mother called 911 after her daughter texted her a picture of her bloody face.
Investigators say the woman was able to escape and have Miller’s father’s girlfriend take her to the hospital after Miller made a stop at his father’s home.
Mississippi investigators expect Miller to be extradited in several days. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment.
