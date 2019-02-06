MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia woman accused of setting fires that killed her two sons has pleaded no contest to murder charges.

The Journal reports the plea means 30-year-old Molly Jo Delgado of Martinsburg neither disputes nor admits to the two murder charges, but agrees prosecutors have enough evidence for a conviction.

A criminal complaint says Delgado lit fires on the beds of 5-year-old Justin Delgado and 3-year-old Delmar Degato on Jan. 24, 2017, locked their door from the outside and left.

The newspaper reports the plea agreement reached Tuesday calls for a jury to decide the issue of mercy. An individual serving a life sentence with mercy would be eligible for parole after 15 years.

The jury trial is scheduled for March 4.

Information from: The Journal, http://journal-news.net/





