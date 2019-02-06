TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A mother who abandoned her newborn daughter in a vacant building in New Jersey’s capital city last year is now headed to prison.

Yardis Perez-Perez had pleaded guilty last December to manslaughter and child endangerment charges. She was sentenced Friday to concurrent five-year state prison terms with no chance for early release.

Mercer County prosecutors say the 27-year-old Trenton resident’s child was only a day or two old when she was found April 23 in a Trenton building. They say Perez-Perez allegedly gave birth to the child and abandoned her a short time later, providing little or no care for the infant.





