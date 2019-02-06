SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - A judge has granted another trial delay for a Nebraska resident accused of stabbing to death a woman in northwest Iowa.

The trial of 21-year-old Melissa Camargo-Flores was scheduled to begin Feb. 19, but attorneys sought a delay because of the case’s extensive pretrial process. Woodbury County District Court records say the judge Monday set a status conference for March 29, when a new trial date likely will be ordered.

In addition to this coming Feb. 19 , her trial was scheduled to start Sept. 18 and July 10 last year.

Camargo-Flores has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the Sioux City slaying of 24-year-old Kenia Alvarez-Flores on April 8, 2018. Court documents say Camargo-Flores admitted stabbing Alvarez-Flores. Camargo-Flores told investigators she’d been involved in a relationship with the victim’s boyfriend.

Authorities say the two women were not related.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.