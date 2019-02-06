BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) - Bail has been denied a suburban Chicago man accused of driving the vehicle that struck and killed a student as she walked to school.

A Cook County prosecutor said during a Wednesday bond hearing that Edward Cruz of Oak Lawn had been drinking heavily prior to the hit-and-run incident Monday that left 15-year-old freshman Amira Nairat dead. The incident occurred near Richards High School in Oak Lawn.

Assistant State’s Attorney Nicolas Bross says the 25-year-old Cruz consumed a dozen beers at a friend’s house Sunday, and was later arrested and charged with theft for allegedly reaching behind a restaurant bar and drinking from bottles of alcohol.

Bross said Cruz returned to the friend’s house early Monday and consumed whiskey before getting into the Volkswagen Beetle that struck Nairat

Jonathan Brayman, representing Cruz, said his client’s parents were prepared to assist in seeking treatment for Cruz should the judge agree to home confinement.





