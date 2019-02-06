Recent editorials from North Carolina newspapers:

Feb. 5

Winston-Salem Journal on a bill to ban female genital mutilation in the state:

A bill put forward last week by N.C. Sen. Joyce Krawiec of Forsyth County is worthy of every legislator’s support, as well as that of the public. The bill would ban female genital mutilation in the state, the Journal’s Richard Craver reported.

Krawiec said she filed the bill “because we must protect our girls from this abuse of being mutilated … and this barbaric procedure.” We agree.

Female genital mutilation is defined as the partial or complete removal/circumcision of the labia majora, labia minora, or clitoris, for nonmedical reasons. The procedure is performed in parts of India and northern and southern Africa, sometimes as a religious ritual, but often under the guise of a medical procedure, which makes it even more insidious by giving it the trappings of modernity.

And it’s sometimes performed in the U.S.

According to the World Health Organization, the procedure has no health benefits for girls or women, but it can cause severe bleeding, infections and other medical complications.

The procedure, which has been performed on more than 200 million women and girls alive today, has been banned in 59 countries. It was also banned by federal law in the U.S. in 1996, but last November, a federal court struck down the law, ruling that the states should decide what they want to permit.

There’s some question as to whether the practice is prevalent in North Carolina, but the federal court ruling could prompt those who support it to bring underage girls to North Carolina for the procedure, Kraviec said.

Considering that, North Carolina should join 27 states that already ban it.

Krawiec’s bill would make performing the procedure, or consenting to it as a parent or guardian, a Class C felony requiring a 44- to 182-month prison sentence. The bill would also create a surgical exemption if it’s performed as a medically necessary procedure by a state-licensed medical practitioner, including for a mother as or after she gives birth.

For the sake of women and girls under threat of this barbaric procedure, Krawiec’s bill should pass easily.

Feb. 4

The Fayetteville Observer on beach maintenance and encroaching oceans:

This is the time of year when we start thinking about those spring, summer and fall trips to the beach. As we endure winter’s alternating personalities, we look ahead with a smile to days or weeks along the shore…

But for people who live their lives by the sea, this is a time for different concerns - like worrying about the quality of those beaches and how small towns can afford the big prices on beach maintenance. It’s also a time when most people who live by the sea are wondering, more and more, about how they can afford to stay.

The big dredge and heavy equipment have arrived in New Hanover County, where an $18 million beach renourishment project is about to begin. It’s a regular event in the towns of Carolina and Kure Beach, as it is in most of the East Coast’s communities with sandy beaches. Storms take a heavy toll. So do currents that run along the shoreline. It’s normal - barrier beaches naturally move and change configuration with tides, currents and storms. But when billions of dollars’ worth of real estate sits on those beaches, government works to protect them, periodically pumping sand off the ocean floor and onto eroding beaches.

That’s an especially big project this year, because Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Florence last year washed away beaches and sand dunes behind them in many places.

Next month, a big beach restoration project will begin in Carteret County, where they’ll pump more than 900,000 cubic yards of sand onto hurricane-depleted beaches. That only begins to undo damage from Hurricane Florence, which washed away about 3.2 million cubic yards of sand.

The cost of these restoration projects is covered by a variety of sources, including local taxpayer money, some state funding, the Army Corps of Engineers budget and sometimes the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Much of the coastal economy is tied to the condition of the beaches, and when a hurricane washes the sand away, it can destroy a tourism economy.

… A ProPublica report last year estimated that in North Carolina, federal, state and local governments have spent nearly $850 million to rebuild beaches since 1939. …

Meanwhile, coastal property owners are reeling from news that homeowner and commercial building insurance premiums may skyrocket this year. Home insurers in North Carolina were allowed to raise premiums by nearly 5 percent last year. This year, they’re seeking an average 17 percent boost, citing damage done by Hurricane Florence, as well as overall trends related to climate change. …

Some coastal experts say it’s time for the population to begin moving back from the beaches. The costs of continually rebuilding beaches, homes, commercial properties, highways and other infrastructure is growing steadily and at some point will be unsupportable. We doubt most people in coastal communities are ready to take that advice, but it is time for them - and for government at all levels - to take a hard look at rising sea levels and the incidence of more and stronger storms and calculate the costs going forward.

Shoveling sand against the tide has always been an apt metaphor for futility. And now, along much of our coastline, it’s a way of life. How long can afford it? What can we do to strengthen infrastructure? And who’s going to pay those bills going forward? We need to have that conversation.

Feb. 6

The Charlotte Observer on a federal prosecutor’s priorities amid immigration and voting issues:

President Trump, in his State of the Union speech Tuesday night, broadly and wrongly portrayed illegal immigrants as murderers, rapists and drug dealers who must be stopped. But Trump does not limit his anti-immigrant zeal to them. In service to Trump, authorities are now handcuffing and shackling noncitizens - including those here legally and those who thought they were following the law - for voting.

Robert Higdon Jr., the U.S. attorney for eastern North Carolina appointed by Trump, had 20 noncitizens rounded up and charged last August for improperly voting in the 2016 election, the Washington Post reported.

It was a feeble attempt to prove Trump’s claim of widespread illegal voting, and a shining example of misplaced priorities. After all, Higdon was chasing this handful of legal residents even as he ignored repeated claims of absentee ballot fraud in North Carolina’s 9th District - fraud that actually may have swayed an election.

Higdon’s targets, the Post said, included people like Jose Solano-Rodriguez, who never sought to register to vote but who voted after receiving a card from the Wake County Board of Elections saying he was registered. It also included Alessandro Cannizzaro, an Italian who has lived in the Raleigh area legally since 2000. He applied for citizenship in 2003, passed the test, but did not take the oath because he was told the room was too full, the Post reported.

To be sure, it’s wrong for noncitizens to vote, and the fact that a handful did so raises questions about whether county boards and the state board of elections have proper procedures in place to prevent it. The state board vowed in 2017 to improve on that front and we hope it has. That said, an audit of the 2016 election found that 41 noncitizens voted in North Carolina out of 4.5 million votes cast - less than one one-thousandth of one percent. (The Post does not say why the other 21 were not charged.)

But if Trump is going to back up his claim that at least 3 million illegal immigrants voted in 2016, he has to try something. With 41 voting illegally in North Carolina, that suggests less than 2,000 did nationwide, a far cry from 3 million.

While Higdon was threatening a couple dozen legal residents with deportation over a relatively minor offense, questions were repeatedly raised about absentee ballot fraud in the 9th District’s Bladen and Robeson counties.

But Higdon did not aggressively dedicate his office’s resources to that. U.S. attorneys, district attorneys, police - all authorities have to decide where to allocate their limited resources, what to prioritize and what not to. For Higdon, the choice was clear. When he took office in August 2017, Attorney General Jeff Sessions was urging prosecutors to go after immigration-related crimes, and Higdon was apparently happy to oblige.

After the arrests, Higdon subpoenaed the state elections board and others for some 15 million documents related to foreign-born voter applicants. After spending considerable taxpayer money on the arrests, Higdon now wants to spend more burrowing down this document rabbit hole.

Higdon’s efforts are a waste of time and money. They target extremely low-level offenders. And they let real voter fraud go undetected.

